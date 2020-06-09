Airport expansion, and longer runway, put on hold; golfers keep use of full course

Report from RNZ by Hamish Cardwell

A massive drop in passenger numbers has forced Wellington Airport to delay its plans for a billion-dollar-plus expansion and upgrade.

Its 20-year master plan released last year includes an expanded terminal and other infrastructure, with hopes construction would start by the middle of next year.

However, the number of passengers passing through Wellington Airport was down nearly 99 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

It has cut costs, axed jobs, slashed salaries and implemented four-day working weeks.

The airport said in a statement while its master plan remained in place, expansion was being pushed further out until demand picked up again.

It said it was too soon to tell when this would happen, but it was predicting a return to normal trading conditions by March 2022.

“The airport purchased the golf course and Miramar South School land last year,” the spokesperson said. “We have a flexible arrangement with the golf course that means the members will be able to use the full course until demand meets a sufficient level that the airport needs to commence development.”

The airport said the timeframe for consent application for a proposed runway extension was also expected to be pushed further out.