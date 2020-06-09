WCC gives up its plans for temporary bike lanes and safer, wider footpaths
News from WCC
A paper proposing temporary bike lanes and other street changes to encourage social distancing around Wellington has today been withdrawn from Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee agenda.
The proposals were designed to provide people in Wellington safer transport choices to move around the city during the COVID-19 response. They aligned well with city and regional goals – including the plan to move more people with fewer vehicles, make healthy transport choices an option for more people, and reduce emissions that cause climate change.
The Council has also called a halt to proposed temporary changes on Featherston, Hunter and Victoria streets.
Mayor Andy Foster says the withdrawal follows the country’s move to pandemic alert level 1 overnight, which has removed the need for social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19, and should see capacity on public transport return to normal. The paper was scheduled to be discussed at the SPC meeting this Thursday.
“With the Government announcement that New Zealand is now at level 1, the basis on which the applications were submitted was no longer relevant. While disappointing, we have to acknowledge these are fluid times which means our decision making needs to be agile,” said Mayor Foster.
“While it is disappointing to not proceed with these projects under the Covid-19 response package, some of the proposed changes can still be progressed under either Let’s Get Wellington Moving, or through our cycleways programme,” added Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.
“All proposals received more than 50% community support, and extra time will allow us to work with communities to consider how at least some of these proposals can best be progressed.
“We are working at pace on improvements for walking, cycling and public transport within the central city as well as safer speed limits which will be considered on Thursday,” concluded Mayor Foster.
The Council proposed the bike lanes and other street changes after urging from some people and groups in the community and support from a number of councillors during lockdown.
The proposed projects were:
• a footpath extension in Stout Street (east/MBIE side) from Bunny Street to Lambton Quay to provide more space for people heading to and from the Railway Station
• a 1.2km uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Road between Willis Street and Ohiro Road
• a 3km shared path on the Miramar Peninsula between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay (one-way only for traffic (Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay) with the lane next to the sea for use by people on foot and bikes)
• bike lanes on both sides of Onepu Road between Leonie Gill Pathway and Rongotai Road
• a 1.6km two-way bike lane on the seaward side of Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive.
A reminder – Central Government were ready to fund 90% of the footpath extensions that WgtnCC have decided to stop going ahead with. [via twitter]
I support getting these cycleways done, and accessing government funding to do so. Social distancing rules changing but not our need for safe cycling infrastructure. [via twitter]
In the mere WEEKS I’ve had my bike, I’ve had motorists attempt to intimidate me, driving right next to me, beeping in my ear to the point my ears ring. We couldn’t get it right pre-covid & even with the opportunity of 90% funding, we caked it.
I am gutted and frustrated. [via twitter]
Sorry to announce the Innovating Streets paper has been pulled because the premise of social distancing no longer applies. Yet the health reasons for people and planet are still certainly still valid. My most frustrating moment in council to date! Thanks to all who gave the mahi. [via twitter]
Weeks ago other councils took advantage of the govt offer and had wider footpath and temp cycle lanes operating in just days, using planter boxes, tape on the roads and cones etc.
There is a huge amount of frustration and a loss of goodwill from submitters on the consultation. This frustration is not at the projects not proceeding at this time, but at the rug being pulled out from under them. How can the Council expect good citizen engagement when this is how the the public are treated? Why not still receive public feedback on 11 June and vote with more information to hand? The public would like to know, and deserve to know, who requested the legal advice, why it was sought and who forced this decision two days out from the meeting.
Across Wellington, thousands of hours will have been spent discussing, debating, submitting on these five traffic resolutions and it looks like certain councillors have upended majority government-funded temporary projects against the overall mood of submitters and to suit their own agendas.
There are multiple references in the meeting agenda where it says that the projects are due to stay in place until there is a vaccine. Only the final reference mixes up social distancing with a vaccine, and to discount the vaccine reference requires an impossible knowledge of a future where there won’t be any requirement for social distancing. I’m pretty sure that GWRC won’t have ruled out any possible need for social distancing on public transport in the future, but WCC’s decision today puts GWRC in a very difficult situation if there is a move to level 2 once people have transitioned away from WfH back into the CBD.
It is also unkind to the immune-compromised and elderly who are quite within their rights to be cautious and continue to social distance until there is a vaccine. Don’t forget that Wellington is currently playing host to 50+ visitors from a known Covid-19 hotspot and before too long a trans-Tasman bubble is likely to be opened up.
Any council officer, or councillor, who is that confident there will never be a need for a return to alert levels 2, 3 or 4 (which would presumably be at 48 hours notice) should offer some advice to the WHO, who yesterday announced the highest daily increase in Covid-19 infections.
Thank goodness some common sense is finally being applied, well done Councillors.