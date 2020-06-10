Live music is back – and it’s selling out

News from WREDA (aka WellingtonNZ)

Wellington’s first live music shows since lockdown have sold out.

All 1400 tickets to the Breaking Beats drum & bass gig sold out within minutes – many to people outside the Wellington region – with the promoters now looking at expanding to the TSB Arena.

Tickets to a series of six Mozart concerts by Orchestra Wellington not only sold out but left hundreds of people on the waitlist.

And touring New Zealand artists are proving irresistible, with sold out shows confirmed in some of the city’s most popular venues.

Before Covid-19’s impact, domestic visitors contributed about $1.7 billion to Wellington’s economy, with music and cultural events being a major drawcard. Sold out shows and venues over the next couple of months show the public is eager to get back to enjoying live music.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says the move to Level 1 is a lifeline for the industry and the region.

“Wellington’s events sector is crucial to the region’s recovery. It’s a key driver of regional tourism and supports many of our small businesses who collaborate with the industry.

“The team has been busy fielding enquiries from promoters and artists wanting to book our venues. With our borders still restricted, most enquiries are for New Zealand content, but international promoters are also making contact as they anticipate the opportunities that a travel bubble with Australia will provide.

“Our major events and venues teams are working hard to confirm an impressive line-up of events and entertainment and bringing people back into the city and its venues.”

There was whirlwind interest in the Breaking Beats drum and bass event at Shed 6 on 25 July with 1400 tickets sold in minutes. Demand was so impressive, organisers are eyeing up the larger TSB Arena, gauging interest on their Facebook page.

Breaking Beats promoter Chris Keimig says there’s a sense of relief that they and the production businesses they work with can get back to business and can be successful with New Zealand lineups.

“The risk of not selling all the tickets for this first event post-lockdown was that we could take a big loss on top of having no income for the last few months, but it’s a great feeling knowing people are ready to come back out and experience live music again.

“The awesome thing about these large events is how they involve so many local companies from production teams, to bar staff, to security. Even the restaurants and hotels will get a boost.”

Looking at where ticket sales are coming from, Mr Keimig says the show will bring in hundreds from outside the Wellington region, including Auckland, Otago, Hawkes Bay and Taranaki.

Orchestra Wellington announced six free shows in June, with all 600 tickets snapped up within a couple of days for performances at St Andrews on the Terrace. Orchestra Wellington manager Kirsten Mason says they’ve got waitlists for the shows and will increase audience sizes now the Government has lifted mass gathering restrictions.

Orchestra Wellington has also launched ticket sales for Classical on Cuba, a creative partnership with the CubaCupa and WellingtonNZ, which will see 20 ensembles play more than 100 events in 15 venues along Cuba St on 27-28 June.

“Not only do our musicians want to play, but you can feel how eager people are to come and enjoy live music and experiences in the city post-lockdown.

“We were just so delighted to see the tickets [for the St Andrew’s gigs] snapped up so fast. Our concerts are usually pretty popular, but this was definitely a record for us.”

Meanwhile, Wellington CBD venues San Fran and Meow have reported heavy ticket sales for touring New Zealand artists including Finn Andrews (The Veils) and Reb Fountain.

News from Winter Meltdown – Warehouse Rave 4.0

The sShow is sold out we are working on options to add more tickets 🥶

Thats’s right the Rave is back! With two of our biggest events joining forces to bring you the sickest post lockdown Rave out…

We’ve all battled the storm and now it is time to finally celebrate and reconnect with the whole bass community, let’s support the artist’s and music we all love!

Headlined by arguably NZ’s biggest electronic acts..

The Upbeats

Truth

Flowidus

Breaking Beats

Venue: Shed 6 / 25th July / 9pm-3am

Expect:

• World class Lighting and Visual show

• World class Sound System

• City Centre location

• Wellington Waterfront (Queens Wharf)

• 3am license

• Full dress up rave, prizes for best dressed.

• Bass Music

• Some of the best production you will see in NZ

It’s going down… Gather the crew and prepare yourselves for the first full scale rave after the lockdown..