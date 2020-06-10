Orchestra Wellington mixing art and music in free City Gallery concert

Press Release – Orchestra Wellington

Sight and sound will combine on the shortest day of the year in a free concert bringing music to every corner of Wellington’s City Gallery.

Orchestra Wellington is using the gallery’s rich acoustic to perform a 20th century classic; Terry Riley’s, In C, on Sunday 21st June.

Written in 1964, the piece was one of the first examples of musical minimalism.

More importantly for the average listener, Riley broke with the classic trend of the time, writing music with harmonies people could easily hum along to.

In C doesn’t need a conductor. Instead the 18 players will perform in different parts of the gallery. The role of time keeping goes to the xylophone player, whose part will be amplified so it can be heard

throughout the building.

Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager, Kirsten Mason, says listeners will be free to wander and listen to this mesmerising work from where ever they choose.

“You’re welcome to get up close to the players or just pick a spot and let the waves of sound wash over you.”

“Our 18 players will be spread over the two floors of the gallery. Winds and percussion on the ground floor, strings on the first floor.”

“Orchestra Wellington is a rich part of the fabric of our arts community and we are as excited as anyone to see our musicians back in action.”

Performances will start at 11am and 12pm and run for about 45 minutes, but people can turn up at any point.

“City Gallery Wellington is thrilled to be open again and being able to partner with the talented Orchestra Wellington is a particular joy. This event, which combines sharp visual art with innovations in

contemporary music, promises to be a very special experience.” says City Gallery Director, Elizabeth Caldwell.

