Regional Council plans 3% rates increase; Stadium and Metlink facing drop in income

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington Regional Council will tomorrow be voting to increase regional rates by an average of 3 per cent.

Councillors are being told that this is the preferred increase, though other options (not being recommended) are 6.3 per cent or zero percent. The council says it

…is facing increased pressure on costs associated with activities and progressing major projects. In response to this, we have carried out a line-by-line review of all our activities to identify cost savings and efficiency improvements to keep the rates increase to a more satisfactory level. The average rates increase has been arrived at through a mixture of savings, use of reserves, and borrowing, so Greater Wellington can continue to invest in key work programmes such as public transport, flood defences and environmental work. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and subsequent Alert Level 4 lockdown had a substantial impact on our communities, including financial hardship and stress. Greater Wellington is mindful of keeping rates at a level where we can deliver our planned work programme while managing the increased costs and keeping the financial burden on communities to a minimum.

Councillors are also told that the Stadium Trust has financial problems and that it is seeking a loan of $2.1m from each council.

The Trust has approached the Regional Council and Wellington City Council as joint settlors for financial support over the next 12 months. The Trust is anticipating an 85 percent drop in revenues and requires funding to meet operational costs and committed capital expenditure. The Trust has a high level of short-term uncertainty with the return to normal being constrained by both the Government’s restrictions on mass gatherings and the closure of international borders.

Metlink is also facing financial problems and the council is hoping for more financial support from the government.