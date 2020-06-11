Staying at home (2)

by Ian Apperley

All the dinosaurs have been out over the last few days trying to bully public servants and other staff back to working in less than humane conditions in CBD offices because the retail sector is suffering. The Finance Minister and some councillors have all had a crack, their toothless roars echoing through empty city concrete canyons.

The workers, thanks to Covid, have finally seen what is on the other side of the particular hell called hot-desking, and are in no hurry to head back to their battery farm desks rubbing elbows with cellmates. A noisy purgatory stuffed full of bodies trying to weave their way around pillars to find a quiet spot to concentrate and get work done.

It is no wonder that New Zealand’s productivity is so low and the pressure to drive the sheep back into their pens is disingenuous. It is up there with the politicking of sacrificing contract staff for point scoring and encouraging the entire country to “Love Local” when tenders for large pieces of technology and construction work are still given to international companies.

Why the panic on the part of politicians? It is an election year, and the Wellington CBD is not what it was. Not only that, but also the infrastructure is in a ruinous state, and the City Council is able to underwrite the greatest polluter in the city to the tune of more than $25million but it can’t invest in simple cycleways. Things are not looking at all well managed.

Working from home is misrepresented by power freaks and task managers. The politicians are often in the thrall of such progressive institutes as the Chamber of Commerce and the Hospitality Industry, not to mention the property developers. All three can see their fortunes wavering.

And it is not like they did not see it coming. The advice was given formally and informally during Lockdown on the ramifications for the CBD once the level was reduced. That advice was ignored and months were lost that could have been used for strategic planning, thinking of a new way of seeing the city, being innovative, and listening to the community.

We now know that some large corporations are planning to downsize their rental footprint, in some cases by 60%, in what was already a hyper-expensive market.

A significant work-from-home experiment, published by the Oxford University Press and subsequently the Quarterly Journal of Economics in 2014, examined the effects of having staff work from their homes. The results were astounding, and, given that our technology today is significantly more robust and advanced than five years ago, it could be postulated in today’s world that we would see even more significant benefits.

Here is what the experiment found:

Performance of home workers increased by 13%.

Attrition fell by 50%.

Productivity increased between 20% and 30%.

The company reduced rental costs by $2000 per annum per employee.

Sick leave dropped.

Mental & Physical health increased.

Costs to employees dropped.

Who would have thought?

Who would have thought that having the flexibility to work when required, concentrate when needed, not be jammed into poor office space, pay exorbitant transport costs, contribute to the environment by not travelling as much, get back hours of your day from commuting, spend more time with your family, save money on expensive lunch options, have time to think and create wouldn’t pay dividends?

Who could have guessed that following lockdown, which put people into a mandatory work from home situation, many of us would not want to go back to the old normal?

Of course, not everyone wants to work from home. Social isolation is an issue. However, a Herald survey shows that 60% of people are interested in working from home the majority of the time. Plan for a CBD with 40% fewer office workers and you are heading in the right direction.

Go back to your offices peasants – go back to your old life, go back to ninety minutes a day on a crowded bus, if it turns up, or train. Go back to $8 a sandwich, traffic jams, car crashes, diesel pollution. Make sure you buy a t-shirt from a retailer once per week and spend every dollar you have to help the economy. Do your bit. Sacrifice yourself.

Can you see how idiotic that sounds?

People have got a taste of working from home and kind, talented, innovative companies are letting them be flexible. And there is also evidence that many people are not only wanting to to avoid the CBD, they are thinking about leaving the city.

Because living on the coast, living in the country, living in a small community is immensely attractive. Look at the latest house price increases between Wellington and her regional areas. Wellington is flatlining, Kapiti, the Hutt, Porirua, and the Wairarapa are booming. And in those same regional areas, retail is booming too.

Companies that provide for flexible working over those that do not will become increasingly attractive to workers. Research has been unequivocal: flexibility is the highest priority when people are looking for work. This means the CBD must adapt or it will die.

Right now, our leaders need to face facts and understand that the strategy of bullying people back into the city will not work. Then, they can start to think about what will.