TV appeal for help in finding hit and run driver

Police investigating a hit and run in Carterton are appealing on tonight’s Police Ten 7 programme for help to find the driver of the vehicle involved.

James August, who worked as a logger, had been socialising with friends in Carterton and was walking back towards the hotel where he lives on Friday 22 May.

He was found lying unconscious on SH2 between the Taratahi Hotel and Kent Street about 1.45am and was flown to Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

He’s now out of a coma, and fortunately he’s well enough to talk with friends and family, as well as Police. He is still in hospital, however, and has a long recovery ahead of him.

Investigators looking into the case believe he was the victim of a hit and run.

We want to find answers for James and his family, and we believe there are people out there who will know what has happened.

To find out more about the case and how you can help, tune in to Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

The case will also be posted on Police Ten 7 Facebook, Wellington District Police Facebook and NZ Police Facebook after the programme screens.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 an hour later.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url