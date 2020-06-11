Age Concern’s visitor service starting again

Press Release – Age Concern

Mary* from Porirua contacted Age Concern at the beginning of the lockdown as she was feeling lonely and overwhelmed. She was matched up with a ‘Phone Friend’ who she spoke with several times a week and loved every minute. Now that the AVS has restarted, Mary has been able to meet her friend in person and make up for lost time. Mary has loved her experience with Age Concern as she feels much less lonely now that she has a new friend.

Age Concern’s Accredited Visitor Service (AVS) provides companionship to people over 65 by matching them up with a volunteer from the same area with similar interests. Like many services, it was suspended over the Level 4 lockdown as the volunteers usually visit their partner in person for around an hour a week.

Throughout the lockdown, volunteers had to adapt their visits with their elderly friends to stick to the Level 4 safety guidelines. These visits took many forms, like weekly phone calls or waves from the street. The AVS is now back up and running and many of our older people can meet their new friend for the first time.

Age Concern Wellington’s services have enriched the lives of many older and younger people alike and they look forward to continuing to do so.

* name has been changed for privacy reasons

