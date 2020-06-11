Back to work – five days a week – on Transmission Gully

News from NZTA

With the lifting of Level 4 lockdown restrictions, the Transmission Gully project was able to begin a staged recommencement of construction works operating within strict new COVID-19 requirements.

Ahead of the restart, much work went into planning site operation under the tightly controlled new hygiene, physical distancing and contact tracing measures that have been established for everyone working on the project.

The subsequent move to Alert Level 2 on 14 May meant more personnel were able to return to the site and for construction activities to step up, with the COVID-19 work site protocols remaining in place. While the work that could be done was proceeding at pace, we were operating fewer work fronts with smaller teams to maintain physical distancing, and as has been reported, it is expected that some project work programme milestones will be delayed.

With the quick move to Alert Level 1 overnight, we are identifying when we can increase our personnel onsite, and the necessary health and safety requirements.

Construction works are now back up and running five days a week in most areas. If we are working outside of our normal work hours and you’re one of our neighbours, we’ll be in touch with you directly. In all areas, there is environmental maintenance activity, fencing and other works mitigation for properties neighbouring the construction zones, as well as landscape planting continuing throughout. Our latest drone footage from north to south shows the activity that’s continuing along the new motorway route.

Paekākāriki and through Wainui Saddle towards the SH58 Interchange

Between the new motorway’s connection to SH1 at Paekākāriki and the Wainui Saddle area, we have a lot of drainage and earthworks underway. The huge crestal cuts through this zone will be stabilised, retaining walls built and final earthworks completed ready for the pavement team.

The earthworks to the north of the SH58 interchange at Pauhatanui are back in full swing and we are also prioritising the creation of a number of new private underpass accesses for some of the project’s neighbouring properties north of this area.

Bridge over Cannons Creek

To the north of the now completed Bridge 20 over Cannons Creek, there is ground stabilisation work continuing before we get ready to place subgrade in coming weeks. Around the bridge we have backfill earthworks underway thanks to the good weather in Autumn. Structural crews are also working on bridge joints and permanent traffic barrier installations.

Transmission Gully’s Bridge 20 is the project’s most significant structure. For more background on some of the innovations and challenges involved, see the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s website.

SH1 Linden area

On the Kenepuru Link Road bridge across SH1, we are ready to install settlement slabs and are working on reinforcing the earth walls around this structure. The goal is to be able to drive our construction vehicles across the bridge in the coming weeks. Behind our traffic management barriers on the shoulders of the existing motorway through Linden, we’ve being doing testing work on the existing pavement. (Read about why we undertake ongoing testing of the quality of pavement works later in this newsletter.)

SH1 Collins Avenue overbridge and Kenepuru

We have started installing the permanent traffic barriers both north and south of the Collins Avenue overbridge and have completed around 100 metres of barrier in both directions. We are continuing to finish the noise walls for the bridge and plan to finish drainage works around Arthur Carmen Park and reinstate Collins Avenue over the next couple of months.

We are continuing the installation of drainage in this area at the Kenepuru interchange and near the future Kenepuru Drive roundabout. A small amount of earthworks has been completed by Linden School during Level 3, ready for work on the noise walls to recommence in this area in the coming month.

Planting, pavements and structures continue towards completion

There is stream diversion work underway near the Willowbank Quarry and other environmental maintenance activity, fencing and mitigation and landscape planting in construction areas throughout the alignment. The quarry is due to reopen to deliver aggregate for pavement work along the new motorway.

Finishing work has started on many of the completed structures, including ducting for services, retaining walls and barriers to separate traffic once the road is ready to open. Throughout the motorway route we have hundreds of kilometres of ducting to lay followed by the cabling that will enable Transmission Gully’s traffic information systems (ITS) to operate.