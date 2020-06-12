Cutting the rates? Well, not really …

Wellington.Scoop

The Regional Council was confused yesterday about what it had decided to do with the rates. On its website, it announced that it was reducing the rates – making it the only council in the country to have taken such a bold (and popular) step.

But was it true? On the regional council’s website yesterday afternoon:

Posted on 11 June 2020 by

But this morning, they’d caught up with their mistake. It was still an anonymous writer, but the change was important:

Posted on 11 June 2020 by

Greater Wellington Regional Council agreed to reduce its 2020/21 regional rates increase from an average of 6.3% to 3% during discussions around its draft annual plan today. The decision was made by Council after careful consideration of the impact COVID-19 and will be achieved through a mixture of savings, reserves, and borrowing, so Greater Wellington can continue to invest in key work programmes such as public transport, flood defences and environmental work.

There’ll be many disappointed ratepayers, at first encouraged by the expectation of a cut in the rates, and now possibly feeling let down.

There’ll no doubt also be an investigation of media staff, who published the incorrect news.