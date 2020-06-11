Karori homes lose water after water main bursts

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington’s latest burst water main burst was reported in Karori tonight.

Wellington Water said at 8.30pm

Our crews have been responding to a water main burst on Thurleigh Grove in Karori, affecting part of Thurleigh Grove, St Albans Avenue, Williamson Way, Swadel Way, Allington Road, Epsom Way and Castlemaine Close.

At approximately 9.00pm, water will be shut off for our crews to work on the repair. Water is projected to be back up and running by 12am.

we have arranged temporary water supply with bottled water available outside 27 Thurleigh Grove, and a water tanker with a flashing beacon will also make its way around the affected streets for residents to fill up water.

Earlier

