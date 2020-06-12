NCEA scores not counted for admission to VUW next year – UE gets you in

News from VUW

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington has removed grade entry requirements for students wanting to study at the University in 2021.

The move, agreed by the University Council today, means any student who successfully completes University Entrance (UE) will be guaranteed entry to undergraduate study if they apply. Previously students needed a rank score in NCEA of 150 for undergraduate degree-level entry, and 180 points for entry to the Bachelor of Architectural Studies and Bachelor of Building Science.

“We recognise that 2020 is an extraordinary year and that many secondary students have faced significant disruption to their learning this year and that they are seeking clarity and assurances. This move has been made as part of the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith.

Provost Professor Wendy Larner says the University will also be working more closely with secondary schools this year to ensure students and teachers know what the University requirements are and there are no barriers to entry despite the disruptions.

“The simple message is that if you get UE you will get in. We are not putting an extra layer on top of that,” she says.

Specific requirements for certain courses and programmes, such as performance music and midwifery, will remain but these will be made clear to anyone applying.