Man hit by police car, critically injured

June 13, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after running into the path of a Police vehicle in Taranaki overnight.

The incident occurred on Glover Road in Hawera about 12.20am.

Two officers in the vehicle were uninjured and administered first aid before the man was flown to Hawera Hospital and then on to Wellington Hospital.

Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay says the patrol car was responding to a nearby callout but was not undertaking urgent duty driving.

“An investigation is underway and Police are speaking to a number of witnesses.

“The staff involved are being provided support and the IPCA will be notified,” he says.

