Wellington Scoop
Network

Five hours of congestion and delays on SH1 between Manakau and Otaki

June 13, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
There was congestion and delays for southbound traffic between Manakau and Otaki on State Highway One for five hours this afternoon.

The problems were first reported at 11.40am by the NZ Transport Agency which said there were queues back to the intersection with Atkins Road.

The congestion was continuing at 2pm and had worsened at 3pm.

Then at 4pm:

Traffic was still heavy but congestion was easing, with queues were south of Forest Lakes Road.

It wasn’t till 5pm that the congestion eased and traffic was free flowing again.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: