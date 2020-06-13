Five hours of congestion and delays on SH1 between Manakau and Otaki

Wellington.Scoop

There was congestion and delays for southbound traffic between Manakau and Otaki on State Highway One for five hours this afternoon.

The problems were first reported at 11.40am by the NZ Transport Agency which said there were queues back to the intersection with Atkins Road.

The congestion was continuing at 2pm and had worsened at 3pm.

Then at 4pm:

Traffic was still heavy but congestion was easing, with queues were south of Forest Lakes Road.

FYI, 42 minute congestion on SH1 at Otaki due to the market. Madness. Go Waiortahi valley. Seem ridiculous this is allowed — Rob Suisted (@RobSuisted) June 13, 2020

It wasn’t till 5pm that the congestion eased and traffic was free flowing again.