Street Light Blocking Lane – Crash- Johnsonville Porirua Motorway

June 14, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a collision between a car and a street light on the Johnsonville Porirua motorway.

The incident has occurred between the Churton Park-Glenside on-ramp and the Johnsonville off-ramp.

The street light is blocking a lane.

There are no reports of injury.

While traffic is flowing, motorists are asked to take care travelling through the area.

