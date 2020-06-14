Thousands march through Wellington in support of Black Lives Matter campaign

Wellington.Scoop

Thousands of people gathered in Civic Square this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in support of the international campaign against US police killings of unarmed black men and women.

What a crowd we were part of today! So pleased to see our community turn out against racism in Aotearoa and the world #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DJmHgwL9Zd — Rebecca Matthews (@RebeccaJEmm) June 14, 2020

The demonstrators marched through city streets, where the numbers were estimated at more than 7000.

I’m not bad at crowd-size guessing. But living in central Wellington, NZ, the BLM protest march today took a solid 15 minutes to pass our place. My guess is between 7-10,000 people. Loud noise; many banners, a real effort by good people. — Keith Quinn (@KeithQuinn88) June 14, 2020

Sizeable turnout for the BLM March in Wgtn pic.twitter.com/2V4RWxB5Ty — Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) June 14, 2020

The peaceful demonstration ended in the grounds of Parliament.

Around 3000 protesters arriving at Parliament in Wellington #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wEXkbxWQku — Seán Gillespie (@SeanDG) June 14, 2020

Incredibly well organised Black Lives Matter march today. ✊ What a privilege to be here pic.twitter.com/UgNpbXw26i — Teri O'Neill (@TeriONeillNZ) June 14, 2020

Funny getting on the bus heading home and a couple of old mates muttering, 'ooh must be a protest' then 'rent-a-mob' then 'gawd, it's a big one' then a bit of baffled silence as the full scale of the people at Parliament stretched out before their eyes. — Murdoch Stephens (@Murdoch_NZ) June 14, 2020

Atlanta police chief resigns after officer shoots and kills unarmed black man