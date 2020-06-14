Thousands march through Wellington in support of Black Lives Matter campaign
Massive turn out here in Wellington for #BlackLivesMatter @1NewsNZ pic.twitter.com/u8cvtGmn0D
— Mei Heron (@meiheron) June 14, 2020
Wellington.Scoop
Thousands of people gathered in Civic Square this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in support of the international campaign against US police killings of unarmed black men and women.
Thousands in Wellington’s Civic square this afternoon, for the #BlackLivesMatter march. https://t.co/nNFhjGTs8r pic.twitter.com/LnEm1MblPD
— Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) June 14, 2020
What a crowd we were part of today! So pleased to see our community turn out against racism in Aotearoa and the world #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DJmHgwL9Zd
— Rebecca Matthews (@RebeccaJEmm) June 14, 2020
The demonstrators marched through city streets, where the numbers were estimated at more than 7000.
I’m not bad at crowd-size guessing. But living in central Wellington, NZ, the BLM protest march today took a solid 15 minutes to pass our place. My guess is between 7-10,000 people. Loud noise; many banners, a real effort by good people.
— Keith Quinn (@KeithQuinn88) June 14, 2020
Sizeable turnout for the BLM March in Wgtn pic.twitter.com/2V4RWxB5Ty
— Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) June 14, 2020
Wellington showed up for #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4yMNAehlJZ
— Guled Mire (@GuledMire) June 14, 2020
The peaceful demonstration ended in the grounds of Parliament.
Around 3000 protesters arriving at Parliament in Wellington #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wEXkbxWQku
— Seán Gillespie (@SeanDG) June 14, 2020
Incredibly well organised Black Lives Matter march today. ✊ What a privilege to be here pic.twitter.com/UgNpbXw26i
— Teri O'Neill (@TeriONeillNZ) June 14, 2020
Funny getting on the bus heading home and a couple of old mates muttering, 'ooh must be a protest' then 'rent-a-mob' then 'gawd, it's a big one' then a bit of baffled silence as the full scale of the people at Parliament stretched out before their eyes.
— Murdoch Stephens (@Murdoch_NZ) June 14, 2020
