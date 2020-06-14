Wellington Scoop
Thousands march through Wellington in support of Black Lives Matter campaign

Thousands of people gathered in Civic Square this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in support of the international campaign against US police killings of unarmed black men and women.

The demonstrators marched through city streets, where the numbers were estimated at more than 7000.

The peaceful demonstration ended in the grounds of Parliament.

