Two women with covid-19 now in isolation in Hutt Valley
Wellington.Scoop
Two new cases of covid-19 have been reported today – two women who drove from Auckland to Wellington a week after arriving on a flight from the UK. They are now in self-isolation in the Hutt Valley. More details were provided today by the Director-General of Health.
Report from RNZ
Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the two women, in their 30s and 40s, were from the same family who arrived in Auckland from the UK on 7 June.
“A new case is something we hoped we wouldn’t get, but it’s also something we expected and have planned for.”
They had traveled to Auckland from the UK via Doha and then Brisbane. Australian authorities have been contacted to trace any contacts in Brisbane.
One had mild symptoms, the other was symptom free. Both have gone into self-isolation in the Wellington region.
He said they were allowed to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle kast Saturday.
“They were in a managed isolation hotel in Auckland and were permitted on compassionate grounds to leave managed isolation to travel to Wellington via private vehicle.”
He said only one additional family member may be at risk, and this person is being tested and isolated. Other potential contacts included people on the flight from Brisbane and people who were in or had been in the same managed isolation facility in Auckland, including staff.
“There was an agreed plan in place as a part of the approval process for the compassionate exemption and that included the travel arrangements.”
“The family has asked for their privacy to be respected.”
Dr Bloomfield said the pair travelled to Wellington without using public facilities, and must have had a vehicle that was able to make the journey without stopping for fuel.
He said the situation exemplified why compassionate exemptions did not extend to funerals or tangihanga where there might be large groups of people
Staff who had contact with the pair would be stood down and tested, Dr Bloomfield said.
The new cases followed 24 consecutive days with no new cases in New Zealand, and eight days since the recovery of the last active case.
The Ministry of Health reports:
Both women were tested at a Wellington community assessment centre (CBAC) as part of their agreed self-isolation plan. Following today’s positive results, local public health staff are testing and isolating all others who may be at risk of exposure. In this case, it is one additional family member.
Potential contacts include people on the same flight from Brisbane, and people who are in or have been in the same managed isolation facility, including staff. The contact follow-up is being managed by the national contact tracing unit at the Ministry of Health, with support from the local DHBs.
Staff at the isolation facility who had close contact during the period the women were there will be stood down and tested. Footage from the period when the women transited through Customs and Immigration at Auckland Airport is also being reviewed. Any staff at the border who are considered possible close contacts will also be stood down and tested.
Public Health staff have been in contact with their counterparts in Australia so they can take appropriate action for passengers on the flight the two women were on from the UK to Brisbane.
After everything New Zealanders went through to stop community transmission, how safe does this kind of exception make us? What happened to the “stringent restrictions” when these two people were allowed to leave managed isolation after a week, and when (as reported on Stuff) they were not tested before leaving the Auckland hotel. How can we be sure they did not stop on the way down to Wellington, and why are they in self-isolation, not in managed isolation now?
You can guarantee that the people most outraged by this exemption being granted will be the same people who 6 weeks ago were complaining about how unjust it was that people weren’t being given exemptions to see their dying relatives. [via twitter]
Will be interesting heading forward. New Zealand, unlike a lot of the world, placed the country in lockdown – a huge cost to middleclass self employed people and a good decision for our elderly. The softening of the rules will expose their motives .. be prepared .. protect the at risk .. look good b4 relaxing rules .. our lives and ability to feed our families firmly now in the border rulings.
How could they have allowed these people “exemption on compassion” without first testing them – symptoms or not – upon arrival in this country? Ashley Bloomfield is fast losing my vote for a knighthood or NZer of the year.
Flabbergasted at the latest covid cases slipping thru on compassionate grounds. So many Kiwis missed childbirth, or passing of loved ones, so why are high risk people able to waltz in & blow it for all of us so easily? Why were they allowed to drive to Wgtn w/o tests first? [via twitter]
Remember how National Party MPs were screaming that new arrivals should be able to use compassionate grounds to avoid quarantine? [via twitter]