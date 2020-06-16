Two women with covid-19 now in isolation in Hutt Valley

Wellington.Scoop

Two new cases of covid-19 have been reported today – two women who drove from Auckland to Wellington a week after arriving on a flight from the UK. They are now in self-isolation in the Hutt Valley. More details were provided today by the Director-General of Health.

Report from RNZ

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the two women, in their 30s and 40s, were from the same family who arrived in Auckland from the UK on 7 June.

“A new case is something we hoped we wouldn’t get, but it’s also something we expected and have planned for.”

They had traveled to Auckland from the UK via Doha and then Brisbane. Australian authorities have been contacted to trace any contacts in Brisbane.

One had mild symptoms, the other was symptom free. Both have gone into self-isolation in the Wellington region.

He said they were allowed to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle kast Saturday.

“They were in a managed isolation hotel in Auckland and were permitted on compassionate grounds to leave managed isolation to travel to Wellington via private vehicle.”

He said only one additional family member may be at risk, and this person is being tested and isolated. Other potential contacts included people on the flight from Brisbane and people who were in or had been in the same managed isolation facility in Auckland, including staff.

“There was an agreed plan in place as a part of the approval process for the compassionate exemption and that included the travel arrangements.”

“The family has asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Dr Bloomfield said the pair travelled to Wellington without using public facilities, and must have had a vehicle that was able to make the journey without stopping for fuel.

He said the situation exemplified why compassionate exemptions did not extend to funerals or tangihanga where there might be large groups of people

Staff who had contact with the pair would be stood down and tested, Dr Bloomfield said.

The new cases followed 24 consecutive days with no new cases in New Zealand, and eight days since the recovery of the last active case.

The Ministry of Health reports:

Both women were tested at a Wellington community assessment centre (CBAC) as part of their agreed self-isolation plan. Following today’s positive results, local public health staff are testing and isolating all others who may be at risk of exposure. In this case, it is one additional family member.

Potential contacts include people on the same flight from Brisbane, and people who are in or have been in the same managed isolation facility, including staff. The contact follow-up is being managed by the national contact tracing unit at the Ministry of Health, with support from the local DHBs.

Staff at the isolation facility who had close contact during the period the women were there will be stood down and tested. Footage from the period when the women transited through Customs and Immigration at Auckland Airport is also being reviewed. Any staff at the border who are considered possible close contacts will also be stood down and tested.

Public Health staff have been in contact with their counterparts in Australia so they can take appropriate action for passengers on the flight the two women were on from the UK to Brisbane.