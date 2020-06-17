CofC welcomes programme to support apprentices

Press Release – Business Central

The Government’s Apprenticeship Support Programme announcement, which funds four initiatives to help employers to retain and bring on new apprentices, is welcome news says Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central Chief Executive, John Milford.

“The creation and funding to support the Apprentice Boost Initiative, Mana in Mahi, Group Training Schemes, and the Regional Apprenticeship Initiative, will enable a business to create employment opportunities that otherwise might not happen,” says John Milford.

“From formal apprenticeship support to supporting businesses to take on a young person off benefit, there is assistance available to support business recovery efforts.

“The new Apprenticeship Boost Initiative can provide employers up to $12,000 per first-year apprentice and $6,000 per second-year apprentice, while the Mana in Mahi programme provides 24 months of support per participant, up from the current 12 months, and provides an increased wage subsidy amount of up to $16,000 per first-year participant, and up to $8,000 per second-year participant.

“All of this goes some way to giving employers the confidence to maintain, or even build, their staff numbers in the coming months.

“The business community is showing great resolve at the moment, doing what they can to keep people employed and projects moving along. Business is here to play our part – and this will help.”

For more information, we encourage businesses to get in touch with the Ministry of Social Development or call Business Central’s free COVID Business Support HelpLine, 0800 500 362.

