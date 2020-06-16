Home games back on for Pulse – “absolutely excited”

News from Netball Central

Confirmation they will play four games in front of their home faithful has provided the perfect boost for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse on the eve of the ANZ Premiership netball league resuming.

The move to Covid-19 Level 1 last week has resulted in a revised draw for the 2020 season which previously (under Level 2) had all teams expecting to play out their seasons at the centralised location of the Auckland Netball Centre.

All teams will now get to play at home in the latter stages of the remaining 10-week league (from July 30) with the Pulse playing four of their last five games at home. The league will be the first professional women’s sport’s competition in the southern hemisphere to get back into action when it resumes on Friday.

“We are absolutely excited to be able to host home games for our fans, partners and wider whanau,’’ Pulse CEO Fran Scholey said.

“Ka mau te wehi – it is awesome. Nothing beats playing in front of a home crowd, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to do that and in doing so acknowledge the tremendous work that has gone in to ensure this can happen.

“Previously we have always had great support, and that was even bigger this year with more season members than 2019.

“The honourable Grant Robertson, Minister of Sport, has spoken publicly that he has missed the ANZ Premiership and the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse so we can’t wait to have him and everyone else packing out our stadiums. We want to provide the opportunity for anyone to come and watch, so I’d like to encourage people to purchase early so they don’t miss out.’’

With the league suspended after just one round due to Covid-19, the condensed 10-week season remains with Rounds 2 – 7 to be played out of Auckland while Rounds 8 – 10 will feature home games.

The results from Round 1, where the Pulse posted a 53-41 win over the Tactix, will still stand, leaving 14 games per team left to complete the full season.

Pulse draw:

Round 2: Sunday, June 21 vs Stars

Round 3: Monday, June 29 vs Mystics

Round 4: Saturday, July 4 vs Steel, Sunday, July 5 vs Magic

Round 5: Friday, July 10 vs Steel

Round 6: Saturday, July 18 vs Mystics, Sunday, July 19 vs Tactix

Round 7: Friday, July 24 vs Magic, Saturday, July 25 vs Stars

Round 8: Sunday, August 2 vs Mystics (Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua, 5pm)

Round 9: Saturday, August 8 vs Steel, Sunday, August 10 vs Tactix (TSB Arena, Wellington, 7pm)

Round 10: Sunday, August 16 vs Stars (TSB Arena, Wellington, 7pm), Monday, August 17 vs Magic (TSB Arena, Wellington, 7pm)

