“No excuses” … unacceptable failure” of isolation controls allowed women to drive to Wellington

Report from RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two New Zealand women from the United Kingdom who were Covid-19 cases leaving isolation in Auckland and driving to Wellington “should never have happened and cannot be repeated”.

Speaking to media this afternoon to address actions taken by the government in response to what happened, Ardern said the case represented “an unacceptable failure of the system”.

“From the beginning we have taken an extraordinarily cautious approach at the border … that is also why we required tests to be undertaken at those facilities – one at day three and one at day 12. That should have happened in the cases we learned about yesterday, it did not and there are no excuses.”

The Prime Minister said she is appointing assistant chief of defence Air Commodore Darryn Webb to oversee all quarantine and managed isolation facilities. Webb will also undertake an audit of all the existing systems and written protocols to ensure they were being fully implemented.

“When I talk about us needing to have confidence, rigour and discipline at our isolation facilities, that means making sure we have the security that New Zealanders and indeed Ministers expect at those facilities. We have had uniformed individuals working with them, we have had oversight to ensure people are doing what they are required to do, and that is stay put.”

Ardern said the suspension of compassionate exemptions will continue “until such time as we can guarantee a disciplined and rigourous system at the border that ministers have confidence in”.

She said there has been pressure from many corners to relax the rules for compassionate exemptions.

“I know the decision to suspend compassionate leave will not be a popular one, but it is the right one … we are meeting the expectations of New Zealanders and that comes first.”

New Zealand First Leader and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said he had been calling for the military to oversee all quarantine and isolation facilities since “day one.” Peters said he earlier told his Cabinet colleagues involving the military was the smart thing to do.

Dr Bloomfield yesterday revealed that the two women who arrived from the UK on Sunday 7 June were granted a compassionate exemption to leave managed isolation in Auckland to visit their dying parent in Wellington.

Ardern said that from all accounts the two women had done nothing wrong and had made every effort to follow their isolation plan agreed with for the compassionate exemption. She said the two women were wearing face masks.