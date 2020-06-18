Heavy rain brings flooding in CBD, Miramar, and Kelburn

Wellington.Scoop

Continuing heavy rain has brought flooding and slips to parts of Wellington.

The coastal road between Lyall Bay and Island Bay is down to one lane due to a slip just east of Houghton Bay. East bound traffic was being sent over Hungerford Road while the slip was being cleaned up.

A slip at Ngaio stopped the 7.57am train from Wellington to Johnsonville. Trains on the Johnsonville line were then replaced with buses.

The city council reports surface flooding in low-lying areas from Miramar to the CBD (including Lambton Quay and Courtenay Place), Kelburn and the western suburbs.

At 7am the council reported:

· The south coast road between Lyall Bay and Island Bay has been closed by a large slip just east of Houghton Bay. Motorists are asked to take alternative routes till boulders and rubble are removed.

· Horokiwi Road, between Ngauranga and Petone, is partly closed by a slip.

· There are reports of surface flooding in Featherston Street in the central city.

Met service has issued a heavy rain warning for the Wellington region until 2pm on Thursday. Please take extra care! @MetService pic.twitter.com/qKwK7DfS16 — Wellington Cable Car (@WellyCableCar) June 17, 2020

The council has asked motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to watch for slips, flooding and dislodged manhole covers. It says the rain is expected to continue – and Council contractors are on standby.