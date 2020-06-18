Reduced services: Metlink wants Canes and Crusaders fans to leave early to get to the game

News from Metlink

Fans should make a day of the rugby and take advantage of free travel, giving themselves plenty of time to beat the crowds and catch the Hurricanes versus the Crusaders at Sky Stadium this Sunday.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink, reminds passengers that Sundays have reduced ferry, train and bus service.

“We expect the city to be awash with black and yellow jerseys and scarves and perhaps a few red and black ones in the mix too.

“We’ll be running extra bus and rail services to get people home after the game but we’re encouraging people to make the most of the free travel before the game to get around the city during the day and leave plenty of time to get to Sky Stadium in time,” says Scott Gallacher.

Public Transport was made free to aid the fight against COVID-19 and remains free until 1 July.

Roger Blakeley, chair of the Regional Council’s Transport committee, says the Council is expecting a big crowd.

“We’re treating this a bit like an All Blacks test. This is a big curtain raiser event for the region post-COVID and as people know from the AB games you really need to plan to get to the stadium in good time if you want to be in your seat for kick off,” says Cr Blakeley.

In celebration of the game Metlink and Greater Wellington’s Facebook pages are giving away Hurricanes jerseys.

Metlink customers (and people visiting from Canterbury) should check the Metlink website and app for more details about services.

Go the ‘Canes!

