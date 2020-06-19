Weta Digital plans to make animated projects

Wellington.Scoop

Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital is launching an an animation division. The company says that majority owners Jackson and Fran Walsh will write, produce and direct several animated projects.

A report in Variety quotes Peter Jackson as saying:

“We are huge fans of animated storytelling in all of its forms, but it can be a long, protracted, and often costly way to make movies. That’s, in part, why we have created this company – to change the model and open the doors to filmmakers and storytellers who might not otherwise be given the chance to show what they can do.”

Weta Animated will work alongside Weta Digital’s visual effects business and will begin producing original content for the first time in its 25-year history.

Weta Digital began with special effects for Jackson’s 1994 “Heavenly Creatures.” It now employs 1,550 artists and engineers and has won six visual effects Academy Awards, 10 Academy Sci-Tech Awards and six visual effects BAFTA Awards. Notable projects include “Avatar,” The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” “Avengers: End Game,” “Game of Thrones,” “Ad Astra” and “Mulan.”

“Weta Digital began with one machine and just one artist,” said Fran Walsh, quoted by Variety. “None of us knew what we were doing, but even in those early days we could see the incredible potential of this new technology. Since then, VFX has become a huge industry, but our goal has remained the same – to bring stories to life, through the power of imagination. If you can dream it, we can create it.”

Industry veteran Prem Akkaraju has been named as Weta Digital’s new chief executive officer. He began working alongside Weta Digital last year when his co-founder of SR Labs, Sean Parker – co-founder of Napster and the founding president of Facebook – became a significant shareholder in the company. He brings invaluable expertise that will strengthen Weta Digital’s growth as an industry leader and bolster the expansion of Weta Animated. At SR Labs he previously served as CEO and still serves as Executive Chairman. Prior to SR Labs, he was Chief Content Officer at SFX Entertainment, and a Principal at JPMorgan Entertainment Partners, the largest entertainment-focused Wall Street investment fund at the time.

Weta Digital announced this week that Parker has joined the company’s board as vice chairman. He said:

“I have been a Weta superfan for the past two decades—I recall my sense of wonder when I first saw the character of Gollum brought to life, and later the surreal feeling of being transported to the alternate reality of Pandora. The team at Weta never fails to inspire: their artistic imagination is unbounded, and their technical accomplishments have made that creative expression possible. I have spent most of my career as an entrepreneur building and expanding companies, many of which sit at the intersection between content, technology, and commerce. This unique combination of artistry and technology is precisely what sets Weta apart from its peers,” says Parker.

Peter Jackson said: “We’re fortunate to have a strong, creative leadership team at Weta. Both Joe Letteri (Senior VFX Supervisor) and David Conley (Executive VFX Producer) have played a huge role in the success of the company. The years of experience that Joe and David bring to the table are invaluable. With the expansion of the company, adding someone of Prem’s caliber to this mix is essential. I’ve gotten to know Prem well over the past few years. I’m thrilled he’s agreed to lead the company through this exciting growth phase. Prem’s energy and passion for film is inspiring; we cannot wait to work with him.”