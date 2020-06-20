Featherston’s water supply cut after landslip washes away a pipe

News from Wellington Water

Following heavy rain overnight, a land slip early yesterday morning washed away a section of pipe and cut the water supply to Featherston. Work to restore the water supply to the town took most of the day.

In consultation with Regional Public Health, a Boil Water Notice was issued and supply tankers were set up in the town. Schools on the town water supply were closed for the day.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said “The community spirit in Featherston has been exceptional, thanks those who have been checking on their neighbours and making sure that everyone is being looked after.”

We began gradually restoring water to Featherston just after 4.30pm. For a few hours while the network was re-charged, there may be air bubbles or slight discolouration, so we recommend you run your tap for a short time to let any air escape.

We need residents of both Featherston and Greytown to continue their conservation efforts throughout the weekend to ensure we keep up with demand. Conservation efforts will need to continue till the main pipe is repaired.

It is important to note that the Boil Water Notice remains in place until further notice. We need to flush the network fully once the reservoir is fully recovered to ensure adequate chlorination of the water supply – this will occur overnight, and we plan to start flushing work this morning once this is achieved. So please continue to boil water prior to use to ensure your safety. Even if your water looks clear, please boil before using it.

Contractors will be onsite to repair the damaged pipe at Boars Bush Gully Road.

Some properties will continue without water until the repairs are complete. We will be working directly with impacted residents to provide an alternative supply.