Wellington.Scoop

The driver was seriously injured when when a car collided with a parked truck in Porirua last night. The driver was the only person in the car.

The crash took place in Conclusion Street in Porirua which was closed for some hours after the crash.

It was later partially reopened.

The injured driver was taken to Wellington Hospital.

The collision was reported to Police at about 7pm.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url