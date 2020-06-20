Brewtown expanding, to “put Upper Hutt on the map”



Brewtown owner Malcolm Gillies with Daytona owner Rob Blitz inside the warehouse where the new asphalt racetrack construction has begun.

News from Brewtown

Brewtown in Upper Hutt, the region’s craft beer destination, just got put into overdrive and is to become the leading recreational entertainment hub in the Wellington region.

The bustling home to a number of craft beer venues including Panhead Custom Ales, Boneface Brewing Company, Kereru, Te Aro Brewing and Upper Hutt’s only distillery Wild Kiwi, has emerged as a marquee attraction for the Wellington Region. The addition of a 4500sqm entertainment complex has been confirmed and will open in just under 3 months on the 1st of September.

Daytona Raceway’s owner and Upper Hutt resident Rob Blitz is relocating his Raceway and Ice-Skating Rink operation to Brewtown along with new offerings including a new 5-lane Ten Pin Bowling alley, 600sqm Trampoline Park and a large indoor Paintball field. Blitz says:

“The popularity of Brewtown as a destination combined with a proactive landlord and the Upper Hutt City Council has made the move extremely attractive. The newly laid racetrack at Brewtown combined with the ice skating is likely to be a hit with the closest rink outside Upper Hutt being in Christchurch”.

Brewtown owner and developer Malcolm Gillies is “thrilled to secure these activities at Brewtown and for Upper Hutt as a city. The offering is a great addition into a complex that is really putting Upper Hutt on the map. Brewtown is coming into a world of its own and is beginning to thrive as a destination to visit, with award winning breweries onsite coupled with events and experiences to deliver more than 80,000 people into the city and complex each year, we will all win”.

Gillies highlights this new development will appeal to corporate groups, family and friends looking for weekends away experiencing award-winning craft beer and enjoying leisure activities while travelling domestically in these unique times. Construction has begun onsite in preparation of the September 1st opening, with plans to install a Flow Rider Surf machine in time for next summer.

With the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) just minutes away, these two significant developments open up further opportunities for the local community and international travellers to eat, sleep, meet and have fun! Upper Hutt becomes a destination where business, technology, sport, and recreation can thrive together.