Kāpiti seeking long-term solution to its transport challenges

Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking public feedback on a refreshed Sustainable Transport Strategy that will provide a long-term approach to solving our District’s transport challenges and ensuring Kāpiti has a safe and sustainable transport network.

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor and transport portfolio holder James Cootes says since the first Sustainable Transport Strategy was written in 2008 there have been a number of changes that mean a refreshed version to addresses these changes and the challenges we face now is required.

“Transport plays a key role in connecting communities, businesses and markets,” Mr Cootes says.

“Being able to move around – or not – has an immense impact on day to day life and our ability to do the things we want and need to, whether that’s doing the shopping, getting to the doctors, school or work, or getting out to enjoy our beautiful environment.

“In the last 10 years we’ve seen a lot of change, from a growing population to climate change, new technologies and most recently COVID-19, which mean we need a to refresh how we plan and implement local transport infrastructure. “We’ve also got some older issues to address and resolve too, like a heavy reliance on private cars and a lack of connection.”

The Strategy identifies 11 key challenges, from a transport network under pressure to demographic change to environmental impacts, and a series of desired outcomes including improved access, connectivity and integration and a system that supports a vibrant and thriving district.

The overarching vision is “to achieve an attractive, well connected, responsive and safe transport system that enables mode choice”.

Mr Cootes says Kāpiti is an attractive location for visitors and residents and has seen considerable growth in recent years which is forecast to continue.

“Kāpiti has an extensive transport network and in the last decade we’ve made progress in improving our options, including the establishment of our cycleways, walkways and bridleways network,” Mr Cootes says.

“We need to continue to plan our transport future to make sure we carry on making improvements and build the resilient, accessible and sustainable network we need.

“The Sustainable Transport Strategy will provide the pillars we need to do this, and we need your feedback to make sure we’re on the right track. For the strategy to meet the needs of our communities over the long-term it is vital that it has the support of the public, so make sure you have a say.”

