He went for a walk in Newtown, and didn’t come home

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking sightings of 69-year-old Peter Franks. He was last seen leaving his Newtown home for a walk at around 9am this morning.

He was wearing light brown corduroy trousers, a navy blue/black polo jersey, a grey waterproof type jacket and “All Birds” shoes.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is thought to possibly be in the Newtown, Kilbirnie or Island Bay areas.

Anyone who has seen Mr Franks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 105.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url