Fog delays flights, motorists warned to take care



Wellington at midday

Wellington.Scoop

Fog delayed air travel in and out of Wellington this morning, and it also brought warnings for motorists.

Seven Air New Zealand flights to or from Wellington were delayed or diverted and three flights were cancelled.

The airline’s website said flight NZ8238 to Rotorua, NZ5330 from Christchurch and NZ8251 from Tauranga had been cancelled.

UPDATE 10:10AM#Fog and reduced visibility remains on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge and in places along SH2, near Petone. Please continue to take extra care if you are on the network this morning until conditions improve further. ^CR https://t.co/enzy0qCCuW — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 22, 2020