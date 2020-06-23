Wellington Scoop
Fog delays flights, motorists warned to take care

Fog delayed air travel in and out of Wellington this morning, and it also brought warnings for motorists.

Seven Air New Zealand flights to or from Wellington were delayed or diverted and three flights were cancelled.

The airline’s website said flight NZ8238 to Rotorua, NZ5330 from Christchurch and NZ8251 from Tauranga had been cancelled.

