Lunch sales still down – CBD eateries

Report from RNZ by HArry Lock

Some of Wellington’s central city lunchtime spots are calling for people to return to work, as they’re still below their pre-Covid levels of takings.

The refrain “shop local” was often mentioned during the lockdown, and now that people have been able to do exactly that for five weeks, some businesses are concerned they still haven’t returned to their takings before.

Jenny Xiao runs Aroha – an all-vegan, lunchtime spot serving plant-based cuisine – just off Willis Street, in central Wellington. It’s one of 10 food businesses that make up the Press Hall eatery, in what used to be the home of the Evening Post.

Despite being open for five weeks, they’re still taking just 60 percent of what they were than before the lockdown.

“Before the lockdown we were doing quite well,” she said. “We re-opened from 18th May – the first couple of weeks, or the first month, was quite low. We were taking 20 percent(ish). From last week, we can see more people coming now, but still below the usual level.”

The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic – the industry has received the third highest total of wage subsidy support from the Government, with over 150,000 people benefiting.

But as time wears on, businesses are having to ask some hard questions, as they hope to return to their pre-Covid level of operations.

“We are quite heavily dependent on the people working in the office,” Xiao said. “So if we can get more people in the town that will be much more helpful for us.”

Around the corner on Lambton Quay, surrounded by government and corporate offices, is Dilingers – which caters for morning meetings, lunchtime breaks, and post-work pints.

Its manager, Roosa Rasanen, said while it’s not completely back to normal just yet, she’s surprised at how well they’re doing. She put it down to their versatility in what they serve.

“We’ve been lucky to have been able to land on everything: we don’t only do after-work drinks, we don’t only do coffee, we actually do it all. So it was easier for us to land back on that I think.”

She has noticed spending habits changing.

“There was a lot of talk about corporate spending declining and decreasing. From what I’ve seen now people do still come in, but they come in for drinks rather than food. So for example, our lunch trade is not back to what it was, but after-work drink sales have increased. Nearly nearly back to the normal levels.”

It’s a part of town dominated by public servants and corporate office workers.

Since level 1 began, the government has implored their workers to physically return to offices and support local businesses. There’s still a suggestion they’re not at full capacity.

The union which represents government workers, the Public Service Association, said the shifting of equipment during the lockdown, and the start of construction work in some buildings, meant some offices don’t have enough desks or computers to seat all their workers.

“It will take time for Wellington to recover from these tough times, and public servants will continue to support that happening whether they work on the Terrace or in the Hutt,” PSA national secretary Glenn Barclay said. “But many public servants prefer working from home, and are just as productive there as in the office. Some people are more productive working from home, and employers should support this.”