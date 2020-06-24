Trouble with the carriages: peak-hour trains cancelled and replaced by buses

Wellington.Scoop

Many of Wellington’s peak hour trains were replaced by buses tonight, because of what Metlink called “a suspected mechanical issue on some of our carriages.”

The train cancellations caused delays for commuters, and Metlink says the disruptions will continue tomorrow – it asks people to choose other ways of travelling, or to work from home. Morning services on the Hutt Valley Line will be replaced by buses between Wellington and Upper Hutt. There will be no express services.

Metlink first announced the problem at 3.25 this afternoon, saying that all carriages needed to be inspected as they came back into Wellington.

All train services on the Hutt Valley line and the Melling line were cancelled and replaced by buses which “would not be running to timetable.” The buses would “depart when full.”

Trains to Porirua were also cancelled. However trains to Waikanae were continuing to run, stopping at all stations and departing from Wellington at .14 and .44 past the hour and departing from Waikanae at .00 and .30 past the hour. Except for the 4.44 from Wellington and the 6pm train from Waikanae which were unexpectedly cancelled.

Trains were due to continue running to Johnsonville and to the Wairarapa. But a peak-hour Johnsonville train was also cancelled.

At 5.45, Metlink advised commuters that there were significant delays and alternative transport should be used where possible.