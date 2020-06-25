Parking policy from a parking space

Wellington.Scoop

A group of Wellingtonians today decided to make their zoomed submission to the city council about parking policies – from a parking space on the Terrace.





They made the point that there are many better uses for street space than car parking.

Turns out two car parks is a lot of space! Good work @patrickmorgan and friends making this point today as we are hearing submissions on the parking policy at Council! pic.twitter.com/R9Cbwd6TK5 — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) June 25, 2020