Parking policy from a parking space
Wellington.Scoop
A group of Wellingtonians today decided to make their zoomed submission to the city council about parking policies – from a parking space on the Terrace.
Zooming in to have a say on @WgtnCC smarter parking. There are many uses for public street space. #PicnicsInParks @NZLivingStreets @CycleAwareWgtn @TalkWelly pic.twitter.com/dZx0SWeoDp
— Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) June 24, 2020
They made the point that there are many better uses for street space than car parking.
Turns out two car parks is a lot of space! Good work @patrickmorgan and friends making this point today as we are hearing submissions on the parking policy at Council! pic.twitter.com/R9Cbwd6TK5
— Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) June 25, 2020
Fantastic Stuff! Our Cityhoppa car share cars on the other side being used too! https://t.co/nCo5mcTjwn
— Cityhop Car Share (@Cityhoppa) June 25, 2020