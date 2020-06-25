Roxy Cinema launches movie streaming service

Press Release – The Roxy Cinema

>Wellington’s beloved Roxy Cinema has launched its very own movie streaming service, containing their meticulously curated library of incredible films.

For those wanting something more thoughtful than the big-budget blockbuster, you are sure to find it amongst their 350+ films line-up. Consisting of hugely acclaimed features Parasite (2019), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), Durkirk (2017), They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) and The Gentlemen (2019), plus local films like Come to Daddy (2019), Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016) and Waru (2017), Roxy OnDemand is a great all-rounder. Pricing on the platform varies from $4.99 to $7.99 to rent for 14 days.

“Roxy OnDemand give us the unique opportunity to extend The Roxy experience to guests homes and to continue to play amazing films long past their theatrical release.”- Phil Jack, Cinema Operations Manager

Local distributor partners include Roadshow, Madman, Vendetta, Umbrella, Rialto, Hi Gloss, Potential and NZFC. The Roxy team continue to work hard to add more distributors and films to the selection.

Will this change the Roxy’s cinema offering?

“We specialise in our fun all-inclusive themed signature events where it’s interactive; you get themed dishes or cocktails. Roxy OnDemand is a totally different offering. Nothing will ever replace the cinematic experience, but we hope that Roxy OnDemand will give us a new way to bring great films into people’s lives that stretches beyond Wellington.” – Annabelle Snelling, Film Events & Festivals Manager

Roxy’s popular signature event Eat the Film (link) was due to take place over April. Whilst this sold-out event was delayed to September, the Roxy team filled this gap by launching Eat the Film at Home (link). This new venture allows customers to order a themed two-course dinner box tied to a movie genre, designed to be enjoyed in the comfort of their own home theatre. Each order is sent a digital link to a themed pre-show and genre introduction created by the Roxy team, and provided with a list of films suggestions on Roxy OnDemand to accompany your meal.

With delayed film production and film release dates, The Roxy is also exploring new ways to keep their cinemas busy, highlighting conferences and birthday parties.

The Roxy is hiring out their smaller theatre (55 seats) for kid’s birthday parties, starting at $150 for up to 10 children, including popcorn and juice. Additional children will cost $15 each. Adult packages are $25 per person including popcorn and a glass of bubbles. This adult package is available for a minimum of 10 adults. They have a great catalogue of films to choose from, including their current line-up and a range of blockbuster classics.

Roxy OnDemand link – https://ondemand.roxycinema.co.nz/

Eat The Film at Home link – https://roxycinema.co.nz/eat-the-film-at-home-

Signature events link – https://roxycinema.co.nz/signature-events

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

