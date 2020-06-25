Business reps giving advice on Kāpiti Coast economy

News from Kapiti Coast District Council

An advisory group of local business representatives working collaboratively with the Kāpiti Coast District Council have reviewed and refreshed the district’s Economic Development Strategy.

The draft Economic Development Strategy 2020-23 provides a roadmap for fostering a thriving local economy over the long term and aims to ensure a more coordinated and inclusive approach to economic development activity in the Kāpiti Coast District.

Districtwide Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder, Angela Buswell says the draft Strategy outlines five key areas of focus and actions for the Council, iwi, local businesses and the Kāpiti Coast community to work together to help move our economy forward over the next three years.

“This is a districtwide Strategy and the Council has been working closely with iwi, local business representatives and key stakeholders to ensure the refreshed strategy reflects local views and economic insights, and that there is a clear implementation plan and agreed accountability.

“The Strategy lays out a roadmap to promote the Kāpiti Coast as a great place to live, visit and do business and enable more job opportunities and pathways to employment. It aims to showcase our key sectors and rich natural environment, and encourage business growth and better wellbeing for all.

“I am very grateful for the time and energy members of the drafting group, Heather Hutchings, Liz Koh and Jenna-Lea Philpott, and Council staff have invested to help get us to the point where we have a draft Strategy to share with the community,” says Ms Buswell.

The approach outlined in the Strategy demonstrates the importance of partnership and working together as a district along with other regional and central government agencies to deliver on the proposed actions.

Heather Hutchings of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says taking a collaborative approach to the delivery of the strategy will make a practical difference to the future of Kāpiti’s economy.

“The Chamber’s role is to be a proactive advocate for Kāpiti businesses who are the backbone of our economy, and essential to a resilient, strong future. Kāpiti has many economic opportunities we can maximise through a strong framework and focused priorities,” says Ms Hutchings.

Liz Koh, Chair of the Kāpiti Economic Development Agency says the Strategy reflects the roles and contributions of various partners and organisations, and its implementation will be overseen through the strategic leadership of a proposed Independent Governance Board.

“Partnerships are a critical foundation for economic success and resilience and these have been strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic. We now look forward to sharing the draft with the community for further input and working together to implement it,” says Ms Koh.

The Council is inviting feedback on the draft strategy until 5pm, Thursday 9 July. To view the draft Economic Development Strategy 2020-2023 visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/whats-on/have-your-say/Kapiti-Economic-Development-Strategy-refresh

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url