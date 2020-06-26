Wairararapa councils cut rates increases, look to help struggling ratepayers

Report from LDR

Wairarapa councils say they are prepared to help people and businesses struggling with rates following lockdown, but there have been few requests ahead of the new tax year which starts next week. Authorities across the region have cut back on their proposed rates hikes for 2020/21.

None have gone as far as some national campaigns to either halt rates completely or to freeze rates at current levels. But they have skimmed off some of their rates hikes, and are prepared to hear from ratepayers as the fallout from the outbreak continues.

David Paris, Masterton District Council’s finance manager, said those contacting the council “are not specifically citing covid-19” as the reason for the non-payment now. But he said MDC is expecting an increase in the number of unpaid rates after the end of the financial year, next week.

“The majority of calls to the council to discuss rates have been focused on discussing extending the time taken to pay rates, rather than not being able to pay,” he said. “Traditionally, Masterton ratepayers are good payers, with relatively low levels of non-payment of rates by the due date, compared to some other parts of the country.”

He said MDC anticipated that unpaid rates for this year could be up to $250,000 above an expected level of around $450,000, from a rates income total of about $41 million.

As part of its support measures, MDC will not charge rates penalties for the May and August rates instalments, or the annual 10 per cent penalty on outstanding rates. Paris said it was important people continued to pay their rates and not get behind.

“If people are facing hardship, they should contact the council to discuss options such as payment plans and eligibility for the [central] government’s rates rebates scheme.”

Katrina Neems, Paris’ counterpart at South Wairarapa District Council [SWDC], said that their council staff were also prepared to help. Neems said SWDC had 19 people get in touch, citing covid-19 as the reason for non-payment. Of these, one person eventually managed to pay in full, and 10 more have gone onto a payment plan.

“Our assistance for those who contact us is to encourage people to apply for rebates where they may be eligible, [and] to consider remissions on a case-by-case basis, within the remissions policy.”

SWDC also expected to see an increase when the new rating letters were sent out in July.

Carterton District Council [CDC] has prepared for a non-payment level of up to 20 per cent. Councillors confirmed in its annual plan confirmation meeting last week that it would settle on a 1.72 per cent increase.

“If there’s ever a year to rely on the surpluses from the past, this is the year to do it,” councillor Russell Keys said at this week’s meeting. “It’s unprecedented times, and it’s raining, it’s pouring at the moment, and this is the time to do it.”

CDC would dip into cash reserves to cover the shortfall. It also waived some late payment penalty fees for rates accounts.

The Wellington Regional Council announced on Thursday that it had cut back its proposed rates rises, as part of its move to cushion the impact of the pandemic response.