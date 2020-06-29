“We can do better:” Chief Executive welcomes independent review of Kāpiti council

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says he welcomes today’s release of the Independent Organisation Review report commissioned by the Mayor and Councillors in June 2019.

“The report authors, Martin Jenkins, presentation of the Independent Organisational Review’s findings reinforces that the right party was selected to undertake the review.

“The review delivers what we hoped for,” Mr Maxwell says. “We have a strong organisational culture, one that I’m extremely proud of, and the report acknowledges our achievements and the enormous contribution our staff make, day in and day out, to meet the needs of our customers and our community.

“As an organisation we accept that there are areas where we can do better and we welcome the opportunity the review provides for us to optimise the way we do things and strengthen our relationships with mana whenua and our elected representatives for the benefit of our Council and the Kāpiti Coast community.

“There are a lot of recommendations in the report and I will be taking some time to digest the review’s findings, and engage with my staff and senior leadership team, before providing a formal response to the Mayor and Councillors.”

“Any changes resulting from this review need to be done well and that takes time. We simply can’t act on all of the recommendations overnight without compromising the delivery or key projects or increasing the burden to Kāpiti ratepayers.”

