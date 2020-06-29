Slip south of Petone delays motorway traffic – queues back to Terrace Tunnel

Wellington.Scoop

A slip on the motorway near the Petone offramp delayed northbound traffic for four hours this afternoon.

Queues at 4pm were back to the Terrace Tunnel and up the Ngauranga Gorge.

The slip, first reported at 3pm, was blocking one of the two northbound lanes.

But then both lanes were closed as contractors worked to clear it.

At 4.20, when one lane was still blocked, an electronic notice board above the motorway in Wellington said the trip from Wellington to Petone would take 74 minutes.

The lane was still blocked at 5pm, and delays had worsened to reach the CBD. At 5.30 delays were back to the Willis Street intersection giving access to the motorway, where an electronic sign was telling drivers to choose SH58.

The NZTA had earlier been telling motorists to travel on SH1 and then SH58. But later it said there were also delays on SH58.

It was all over, apart from congestion,at 7.05pm, when NZTA announced:

A large excavator has finished clearing the SH2 Petone slip site and both northbound lanes are now open. Please continue to delay your journey as northbound traffic remains significantly congested on the motorway and through the CBD.

The NZTA had earlier been telling motorists to travel on SH1 and then SH58. But later it said there were also delays on SH58.