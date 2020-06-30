InterCity launches bus trips from Wellington to Gisborne
Long distance bus operator InterCity is increasing services between Napier and Wellington to operate daily from 1 July, as well as additional services four days a week. The additional services will connect with InterCity’s new services between Gisborne and Napier, which start on July 1, allowing connections between Gisborne and Wellington.
CEO John Thorburn says the company is excited to resume its services in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions.
“We know our services provide a vital link for so many Kiwis, so it’s great to be back operating and reconnecting these communities,” he says.
InterCity will review services between Napier and Gisborne in early August to determine whether more availability can be opened up.
Services were suspended following the nationwide lockdown under Alert Level 4, and limited services between Napier and Wellington resumed on 28 May.
InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services over the coming weeks.
|Service #
|From
|To
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|Start Date
|IC6961
|Napier
|Wellington
|09:30
|15:45
|Daily
|01 July 2020
|IC6962
|Wellington
|Napier
|10:00
|16:15
|Daily
|01 July 2020
|IC6364
|Wellington
|Napier
|07:30
|13:30
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6367
|Napier
|Wellington
|13:50
|19:45
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6965
|Gisborne
|Napier
|09:30
|13:00
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6966
|Napier
|Gisborne
|13:45
|17:15
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
