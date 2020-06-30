Police seek help investigating assault in Titahi Bay

News from NZ Police

Police are investigating an assault on Sunday at a Titahi Bay address where a man was injured. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

About 1.15pm on Sunday the man reported that he had been assaulted.

The injuries were not serious and he was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

The suspect left the address in a blue Holden or Ford sedan, driving along Mana Avenue. He is described as mid to late 20s, with facial tattoos.

Police are inquiring into the identification of the man involved, however they would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened. Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man involved is urged to contact police on 105. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

