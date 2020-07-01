Six interislander crossings cancelled; warning of high waves on South Coast

Report from RNZ

Six Interislander crossings have been cancelled from this afternoon because of high waves forecast for Cook Strait. Southerlies bringing high swells to Cook Strait are expected to reach gale force in Wellington tonight.

Interislander cancelled four sailings today and two early morning crossings tomorrow.

Cancelled sailings:

Aratere 1600 from Wellington, 2045 from Picton

Kaitaki 2030 from Wellington and 0230 (Thursday) from Picton

Kaiarahi 1830 from Picton and 0200 (Thursday) from Wellington

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said all passengers would be contacted and transferred to alternative sailings. He said the company regretted the inconvenience but safety had to be its top priority.

Bluebridge has not announced any cancellations.

The Wellington City Council is warning residents of the South Coast to be prepared for large swells along the south coast from late afternoon.

After huge waves hit the coast in April causing damage to homes, a wave warning system was brought in to alert councils and civil defence.

The height of the bar indicates the strength of the wind 📊 🌬️ Wellington and the eastern South Island will certainly 'raise the bar' on Wednesday-Wednesday night! 🟥 100 km/h

🟧 50 km/h pic.twitter.com/ehVTfqtNpL — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 30, 2020

Taupō and Blenheim were sub-zero this morning, both still at -1C by 7am, and colder than Queenstown at 4C, while Wellington was 7C.

Temperatures are expected to be low through to Friday.

In the central North Island, heavy snow is forecast which could disrupt travel in the Taihape area.