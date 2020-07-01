Kelburn homes lose water supply – problem at reservoir

Wellington.Scoop

Homes in Kelburn lost their water supply this afternoon for what Wellington Water described as “a short period.”

The council-owned company did not give a reason for the cut in supply, and it didn’t say when the water was cut. But at 2.45 it said:

Water supply is returning as normal, however there may be a few air bubbles. We advise residents to run their outside taps for a short time, and avoid using appliances such as dishwashers where possible until fully restored.

Was the incident more serious that was being reported? Another piece of advice from Wellington Water:

To help the reservoir recover, we also ask residents in the impacted area to reduce consumption where possible for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

Finally at 3.30: