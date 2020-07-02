Wellington Scoop
Southerly storm hits south coast; snow closes Desert Road

July 2, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

after storm owhiro bay
Owhiro Bay. RNZ photo.

Report from RNZ at 9.15am
The chilly southerly blast that hit parts of the lower North Island is beginning to ease. Severe gales hit Wellington overnight, with gusts reaching 125 kilometres per hour.

The southerly blast left debris strewn across roads on Wellington’s south coast. Seaweed, rocks and big logs have reached houses in Ōwhiro Bay.

Last night, residents in the area were being told to prepare in case they needed to evacuate their homes.

Big swells on the south coast peaked at just under six metres, but did not coincide with the high tide as was feared. At Baring Head, near Wellington, the maximum wave height was 6.45m.

An Ōwhiro Bay resident, Phillip Isaac, said the storm overnight was not as bad as the last one in April.

Contractors expect they will spend the morning clearing debris washed up onto the coastal roads out to Eastbourne, in Lower Hutt. A spokesperson for local contractor Intergroup, Warren Birdling, said crews had been on Marine Drive and Port Road since 2am this morning cleaning up logs, seaweed and rocks. He said there was no known damage at this stage, but another assessment would be made in the daylight.

Elsewhere, trees were down and there were some slips, including one blocking part of the Eastern Hutt Road near Stokes Valley.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning drivers on the Remutaka Hill Road to take extra care due to the winter driving conditions.

Heavy snow closed the Desert Road on State Highway 1, resulting in a detour at least an hour and a half. It reopened at 1pm. The Taihape-Napier road remained closed.

Earlier:
Six interislander crossings cancelled

