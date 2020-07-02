Southerly storm hits south coast; snow closes Desert Road



Owhiro Bay. RNZ photo.

Report from RNZ at 9.15am

The chilly southerly blast that hit parts of the lower North Island is beginning to ease. Severe gales hit Wellington overnight, with gusts reaching 125 kilometres per hour.

The southerly blast left debris strewn across roads on Wellington’s south coast. Seaweed, rocks and big logs have reached houses in Ōwhiro Bay.

Last night, residents in the area were being told to prepare in case they needed to evacuate their homes.

Big swells on the south coast peaked at just under six metres, but did not coincide with the high tide as was feared. At Baring Head, near Wellington, the maximum wave height was 6.45m.

An Ōwhiro Bay resident, Phillip Isaac, said the storm overnight was not as bad as the last one in April.

Contractors expect they will spend the morning clearing debris washed up onto the coastal roads out to Eastbourne, in Lower Hutt. A spokesperson for local contractor Intergroup, Warren Birdling, said crews had been on Marine Drive and Port Road since 2am this morning cleaning up logs, seaweed and rocks. He said there was no known damage at this stage, but another assessment would be made in the daylight.

Elsewhere, trees were down and there were some slips, including one blocking part of the Eastern Hutt Road near Stokes Valley.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning drivers on the Remutaka Hill Road to take extra care due to the winter driving conditions.

UPDATE 11:50AM, THU 2 JUL#SH1 Waiouru to Rangipo (Desert Rd) & Taihape-Napier Rd remains CLOSED. Contractors are working on clearing the #snow & we expect an update on road conditions at 1pm. Please drive carefully & plan ahead on the detour via SH49, SH4, SH46 & 47. ^AP pic.twitter.com/N2WCxuFohZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 1, 2020

Heavy snow closed the Desert Road on State Highway 1, resulting in a detour at least an hour and a half. It reopened at 1pm. The Taihape-Napier road remained closed.

UPDATE 1:05PM, THU 2 JUL

SH1 Desert Rd (Waiouru to Rangipo) is now OPEN. Taihape-Napier Rd remains CLOSED with next update by 3:30pm. Please take extra care and drive to the conditions. ^IF pic.twitter.com/nrsdgXPl0p — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 2, 2020

Earlier:

Six interislander crossings cancelled