Foxton’s future gets $3.86million

A regeneration project which aims to create a sustainable future for Foxton will begin thanks to Provincial Growth Funding.

Speaking at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones today announced $3.86 million had been allocated to the project.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden said the project encompassed the aspirations of tangata whenua and the community.

“Foxton Futures looks at creating a sustainable future for our community which both visitors and locals will benefit from” he said.

With the completion of the Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway, Foxton will be the first town north of Wellington, bringing the capital city closer for commuters and visitors.

Foxton River Loop Working Party member and Save Our River Trust Chair Robin Hapi CNZM said the funding will go towards improving public spaces and the health of the River Loop, making the town more attractive and creating employment opportunities.

“The Foxton River Loop is a part of our history which was negatively impacted when the Whirokino cut was made. This saw the flooding of Papangaio and isolated kainga at Matakarapa. Improving the environmental health of this area will also improve the health of the town and those who call this area home” he said.

One of the key aspects of Foxton Futures, is the commitment to Māori Development opportunities. Hayden Turoa from Ngāti Raukawa said he’s looking forward to seeing how this may be progressed further.

“We see this project as the start and are very grateful for the Minister Shane Jones in honouring his promise to the community. We’re excited about this being a true example of community groups and agencies working together in improving the health of Piriharakeke” he said.

Over the coming weeks Council will finalise with the Working Party and Provincial Development Unit the timeline and deliverables.

