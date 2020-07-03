200 film-makers coming to NZ for seven international productions

Report from RNZ

More than 200 film and TV production workers will have arrived in New Zealand by the end of the year, despite border restrictions.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has confirmed exemptions have now been made for seven productions.

Some crew from Avatar and Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog are already in the country thanks to the exemption for essential workers.

A spokesperson for MBIE said workers involved in five other productions would arrive over the next six months.

Ther were more than 100 exemptions for the Lord of the Rings TV series, with others for Power Rangers, Cowboy Bebop, Sweet Tooth, and Greatest Beer Run Ever.

MBIE’s immigration policy manager, Sian Roguski, said 206 film production workers and 35 family members in total had been granted exceptions.

“These productions were granted exceptions on the basis that they will inject about $400 million into the New Zealand economy and directly employ up to 3000 New Zealanders.”

She said their entry into New Zealand was subject to all Immigration New Zealand’s usual processes. That includes the mandatory 14-day isolation period. The arrival of each person is subject to production timing, availability of quarantine facilities and meeting their own quarantine costs.