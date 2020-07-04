Slip delays traffic at Pukerua Bay; crash delays traffic at Ngauranga

Wellington.Scoop

Another slip was delaying peak-hour traffic tonight. This one was in the southbound lane of SH1 north of Pukerua Bay.

NZTA reported it at 5.40pm, and said there were significant delays in both directions.

Half an hour later, the Agency said southbound delays were back to Paekākāriki.

Police cleared some of the debris and traffic was moving in both directions under “stop go” control. But delays continued till 8pm when a digger had arrived.

At the same time, a crash on SH2 was blocking the left southbound lane north of the Ngauranga southbound off-ramp. The result, more significant delays.

At 6.30, queues caused by the crash were back to the Dowse interchange.

The crash wasn’t cleared till 7.25, when long queues of traffic remained back to the interchange. They hadn’t eased till 8pm.