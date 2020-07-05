Crash stops SH1 traffic at Te Horo

Wellington.Scoop

A crash on State Highway One stopped all traffic near Te Horo this morning.

At 10.20 the NZTA said the crash had blocked the northbound lane near Te Hapua Road, and detours were in place.

Half an hour later, the Agency said a helicopter had arrived and traffic was being held up in both directions.

It predicted significant delays.

At 11.20, northbound traffic was detouring via Te Hapua Rd but southbound traffic was being held at the intersection. Southbound delays were worsening and the NZTA suggested drivers should delay their journeys.

Yesterday:

Delays on SH1 (a slip) and SH2 (a crash.)