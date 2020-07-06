Doc Edge Announces Two-week Encore Season

Press Release – Doc Edge Festival

For the first time in its 15-year history, Doc Edge has streamed into homes all over Aotearoa. A total of 83 films have been watched by more than 50,000 viewers over the last 24 days.

The response from viewers across the country has been overwhelmingly positive and audiences have embraced the chance to enjoy the festival from the comfort of their own homes.

“I just want to convey to you how incredible it is to finally attend a Doc Edge Festival. I live in Tauranga with limited income… it’s just been not possible every year to go to Wellington or Auckland… You have no idea how enriched I feel right now.” Viewer from Tauranga.

“For me, it was absolute bliss. I don’t really like going out but I do really like documentaries. And being able to watch from my own lounge was absolutely wonderful. I would love to be able to have an online option again next time.” Viewer from Wellington.

Today, Doc Edge begins a two-week encore season available on-demand. 32 feature films and 22 short films from the 2020 festival are now available to rent, including this year’s Best NZ Feature, Elementa, the hit biopic about Robert Fisk, This is Not a Movie and audience favourite, Influence.

Viewers will have 48 hours to watch their film once they press play. A record number of over 40 Q&A sessions recorded with filmmakers during the festival are also online, giving further insight into the great talents and storytelling of the stunning line-up of local and international filmmakers.

The school holidays align perfectly with the encore season and all short films continue to be free. In addition, Chorus has generously extended the half-price ticket offer for feature films.

The Doc Edge Encore Season runs from Monday 6 July until Sunday 19 July. To watch online, visit: docedge.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

