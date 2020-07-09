Six arrested after Levin robberies, stolen property recovered

News from NZ Police

Six people have been arrested in Levin following the execution of a search warrant which was part of enquiries into aggravated robberies and burglaries carried out in the town in recent days.

Four firearms were recovered, as well as some of the stolen property.

The six males arrested were aged 15 (x2), 17, 18, 23 and 44.

All those arrested are patched gang members or associates and have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

The 44-year-old man has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.

They are scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.