Six hours of congestion on coast road

There’ve been delays this afternoon for traffic north of Wellington on State Highway 1.

The first reports came at 11.50am when the NZ Transport Agency said there were significant northbound delays between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki. The delays continued for more than six hours.

At 6.10pm: northbound congestion between Plimmerton & Paekākāriki was easing, but there were still queues are south of Pukerua Bay, and delays were significant.

Soon after midday, delays were also reported around Ōtaki – southbound delays were back to Te Waka Road and there were northbound queues prior to Forest Lakes Road.

At 12.50 congestion for northbound traffic at Ōtaki had eased but southbound delays were continuing, with queues prior to Atkins Road. At 3pm, the queues were back to South Manakau Road.

At 4.15pm, queues continued between Otaki and Manakau, with congestion back to Gleeson Road. Traffic wasn’t flowing freely till after 6pm.