Crash at Ngauranga delays morning traffic

Wellington.Scoop

A crash in the Ngauranga Gorge blocked the right northbound lane this morning. It involved four vehicles and caused minor delays for northbound traffic.

There was also congestion for southbound traffic after vehicles had stopped at the time of the crash, which occurred about 7.50am.

Fifteen minutes later, southbound traffic was congested back to Newlands. NZTA said southbound traffic was slowing down past the crash site. The northbound lane was still blocked, with continuing minor delays for northbound traffic.

At 8.40, the crash had been cleared, and congestion was easing.

Later in the morning, the Terrace Tunnel was closed to incoming traffic after an over-height truck damaged a barrier. It reopened in both directions soon after midday.

And this afternoon, one northbound lane of SH1 north of the Tawa interchange was closed after a truck rolled. The familiar result: delays.